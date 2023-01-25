Today (Jan. 25), Nickelodeon Movies, Paramount Pictures and Spin Master Entertainment have announced new additions to their PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

The voice cast of the animated motion picture will include Kristin Bell, Christian Convery, Mckenna Grace, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Lil Rel Howery and North West. They will team up with the previously announced Taraji P. Henson and returning cast members Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo and Callum Shoniker, Deadline states.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which is set to hit theaters exclusively Oct. 13, will seemingly be a family affair for the Kardashian-West crew, as TMZ reported North’s little brother, Saint West, will also make an appearance in the movie. Saint’s part is reportedly just a cameo; however, North’s character is one of three puppies in the cast.

The animation is a sequel to the popular PAW Patrol: The Movie, which hit the big screen in 2021. The film is a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies and with distribution by Paramount Pictures. The first installment became one of Paramount+’s most-watched originals, as it netted over $150 million worldwide at the box office and opened in the No. 1 spot in over 25 countries.

Director Cal Brunker, from the original film, will direct and write the sequel. He will be assisted by writing partner Bob Barlen, who is also an associate producer. Luxton Handspiker, Christian Corrao, Nylan Parthipan and Emmy-nominated composer Pinar Toprak are also joining the project.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the PAW Patrol franchise and what better way to celebrate than the release of our second feature film,” the Spin Master president of entertainment and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie producer Jennifer Dodge told Variety. “As we continue to expand the PAW Patrol universe for fans, we’ll follow the pups on mightier missions and explore their backstories, this time with a heartwarming tale centered around our heroine Skye. With this cast of dynamic voice talent, we’re bringing a whole new level of excitement to the big screen.”