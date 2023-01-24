Papoose continues to add to his rap career. As of today (Jan. 24), the New York lyricist will also serve as a top executive at one of the world’s largest digital music companies, as he is the head of hip hop at TuneCore. He revealed the news via Instagram.

“Today, we announce my transition from artist to executive,” he wrote as a caption under the celebratory IG video breaking the news. “As ‘Head of hip hop’ at the best distributor in the world @tunecore. I’m feeling truly blessed, humbled, and honored by this amazing opportunity. If you’re serious about following your dream. Email me at [email protected] God is the greatest!! @tunecore 2023 #timesaquarenyc #billboards #independentartist.”

According to a statement released by the company, Papoose’s job is to lead TuneCore’s Artist Ambassador program for hip hop and rap. He’s also in charge of scouting new talent, overseeing artist education and career advice workshops, and is a brand advisor for their new programs and innovative technology launches.

He will report directly to the company’s chief executive officer, Andreea Gleeson, who marveled about his knowledge of the hip hop industry.

“When hiring executives, I look for expertise and experience,” said Gleeson. “Papoose’s years of hustling and success in the industry make him uniquely qualified to advise hip hop artists because he’s been in their shoes, he understands what they’re going through and he knows first-hand what works.”

As an up-and-coming artist, Papoose made a name for himself in the ’90s mixtape era with his prolific freestyle skills. From there, he gained notoriety amongst his peers and in the industry as well. In the ‘2000s, he signed a million-dollar record deal under the late DJ Kay Slay, but eventually regained his independence. Ever since, he has been an advocate for artists’ ownership and creative control.

By hiring Papoose, TuneCore’s goal is to boost the value of self-releasing artists as well as expand educational programs that benefit and inspire all independent artists. Along with his position, the 44-year-old rapper announced that he’s releasing his new single “Makin Plays” featuring Jim Jones and Jaquae on Feb. 10.