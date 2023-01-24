On Feb. 10, Baby Stone Gorillas will unleash their mixtape The Military. The project will be a 23-track body of work released in partnership with Park Money Records/EMPIRE. Over the weekend, the California rap quartet — made up of 5Much, EKillaOffTheBlocck, P4K, and Top5ivee — returned to drop off a preview from their forthcoming offering. Titled “Block Benders,” the new track also arrived paired with an accompanying visual directed by YourJustnTime. Rhyming over a piano-heavy instrumental, P4K sets the tone with his fearless flow:

“I’m rapping, but I’m a fully trained assassin, I’ll up the score/ We spin, spin, again, spin again until we clear the board/ We make the noise, his face seen that choppa, then he lost his voice/ Free my right hand, that’s my n***a, he one of them boys/ We slide out and bounce out with them thangs, we makin’ noise”

Baby Stone Gorillas made waves in 2022 with BABYST5XNE GORILLAS, their debut project that included features from names like Wallie The Sensei, 1takejay, Slumlord Trill, G Baby, Youngaveli, and others. That was just the start of their busy year, as they followed up with two more projects, Lion Hearted Gorillas and GOTDAMNIT BABYSTONES, the latter of which was a joint effort with Gotdamnitdupri.

In a previous interview, EKillaOffDaBlocck explained how the group’s rise to popularity was organic. “We didn’t have music on any DSPs,” he said. “We weren’t thinking that hard on it. We were just putting it out on YouTube. We promoted it on Instagram and people from our area started listening to it. It was all local love, and then it blew up.”

Be sure to press play on Baby Stone Gorillas’ brand new “Block Benders” video down below.