In the midst of an increasingly congested music scene, DMV talent Paydroo is separating himself from the rest of the pack with a style that’s reminiscent of hip hop’s golden age. Last month, he dropped off his latest single, “Fair Exchange,” a Gr4ff-produced offering that’s full of vivid raps about his life and overall grind:

“Neat n**ga, all the bills gotta face one way, f**k you scared for, we all gotta die one day, from the city where them n**gas slide on a Sunday, preaching to the youngins, telling em it’s more than one way, but they ain’t tryna hear s**t, I was just like that until I overcame adversity and now I’m like that, had to man up and understand,I could be the one, I miss Ree, showed me how to work my first gun, out of the youngins getting to it, I was the first one, move smart, I’m my momma’s first and only son…”

Via press release, Paydroo further explained how “Fair Exchange” came to fruition: “I gained inspiration to write this song as soon as Gr4ff sent it. Oftentimes, my concepts come from the way the instrumentals are titled upon receiving them.”

Paydroo first made waves in 2018 with the seven-song EP Product Of My Environment, which was followed by Vote For Paydroo and Product Of My Environment 2 in 2020 and 2021, respectively. During a recent sit-down with ONLE Talks, the Mt. Rainier emcee opened up about how he’s perfected his raps over time:

“Practice, bro. Practice… When I was first starting off and s**t, n**gas just wanted to freestyle, bro. N**gas just wanted on the spot, n**gas be on the bus, we freestyling. That’s just what it was.”

Press play on Paydroo’s “Fair Exchange” video and aforementioned interview below.