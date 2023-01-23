Fans in attendance at the Buffalo Bills’ divisional playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals were in for a pleasant surprise yesterday (Jan. 22). As the first half of the game came to an end, Damar Hamlin made a welcomed appearance.

Snowy skies made it a bit difficult to see the 24-year-old at first, but fans were soon overjoyed as the words “Damar Hamlin, Bills safety” showed up on the jumbotron at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Jan. 2, the athlete suffered a cardiac arrest during a live broadcast of a Bills and Bengals game with reports of his heart stopping. After CPR was performed on the field, the football player was taken to a nearby medical facility and listed in critical condition. After spending weeks in two different hospitals, he was finally able to join his teammates at the Bills’ practice facility on Jan. 14.

During yesterday’s game, Hamlin watched from indoor seating at Highmark Stadium as he continues to recover. Per ESPN, the safety was joined by his parents and younger brother. Fans watched as the Pennsylvania native held up a heart symbol with his hands and used his arms to hype up the crowd. “We’re so glad you’re here, @Hamlinisland,” the Bills’ official Twitter account wrote along with a video of the sweet interaction. Former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger responded, “This is such an incredible sight. A miracle.” One compassionate fan added, “We love you, Damar! Can’t stop, won’t stop praying.”

“I thought it was a pretty cool moment,” Bills’ coach Sean McDermott said after his players fell to the Bengals, thus ending the New York team’s season. He noted that fans seeing Hamlin at the stadium lifted everyone’s spirits. “Keep in perspective, of course, on where he was just a few weeks ago. So super happy for him and thankful that his health is returning. And I know he’ll continue to take it one day at a time,” McDermott shared. Teammate Mitch Morse told reporters, “His presence alone, his smile, his positive energy, which he’s always had, always interjects energy and good vibes with the group. It was really good to see him.”

