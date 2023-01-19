Today (Jan 19), Trippie Redd surprised fans with an exciting announcement. The hip hop heavyweight will be dropping off an album titled Mansion Musik tomorrow (Jan. 20). The project will consist of appearances from names like Nardo Wick, Rich The Kid, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more across 25 tracks. Not only will Mansion Musik serve as an ode to Chief Keef’s 2018 mixtape of the same name, Sosa himself executive produced the forthcoming body of work as well.

Redd’s most recent release was last September’s First Draft EP, a two-song bundle consisting of “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder.” Prior to that, the Ohio-born rapper liberated his fourth studio LP, Trip At Knight, which contained 18 songs and appearances from SoFaygo, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, Juice WRLD, XXXTENTACION, Polo G, Lil Durk, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and Babyface Ray. The album grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 81,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Outside of his own tracks, the “Miss The Rage” artist can be heard on more recent collaborations like “Feline” by the late Juice WRLD, “City Of God” by Orochi, “Who You Are” by Doodie Lo, and more.

Check out the full tracklist for Trippie Redd’s Mansion Musik project down below. You can also presave the album here .