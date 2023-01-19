Last Friday (Jan. 13), Tyler Loyal liberated his latest single “Back In Dat Mode,” a hard-hitting cut that boasts production from Sonni. The aggressive offering sees the rising star focused on achieving his goals through hard work and dedication:

“Woah, I’m back in that mode, I whip on the road and save up the dough to cop an abode, huh, woah, I stick to the code, my vision gets slowed, I ship off a load, my plug gets my ode, huh, woah, that’s just how it goes, you start at the bottom then work to the top, now I play with the pros, used to be broke, it blows, how is you comfortable knowing the money is slow, you n**gas is p**sy, it shows, could never be me, I gotta run up the dough…”

Via press release, Loyal further explained the meaning behind the track, which was featured on the NFL Network’s “Sunday Spotlight” segment:

“I’ve been at my lowest, living off Cup Noodles and cold cut sandwiches. I’ve also been in the presence of financial freedom. Both experiences brought me to the same conclusion. I need to get rich. I made a promise to myself at 8 years old that I would be the one in my family to break the barrier, and every day I live on this earth, I’m trying to get myself closer to that end goal. This song is for the hustlers. It’s what it feels like to be fed up with your current state. Get up and get to the bag.”

“Back In Dat Mode” follows last year’s well-received drops “Still Mine” and “Fallin’ Off.” His most recent body of work, Nova, made landfall in 2022 with eight songs and a single assist from CD Rose. Press play on Tyler Loyal’s “Back In Dat Mode” below.