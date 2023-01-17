Last month, J.I. treated fans with his “Black Roses” single, a Fugees-sampling cut premiered exclusively by REVOLT. Over the weekend, the New York City native returned with “It’s Officially Done” along with the accompanying music video. Directed by Austin McCracken, the new clip sees J.I. tap into his player side as he raps about leaving his last relationship behind:

“She blowin’ up my phone sayin’ it’s over now, she movin’ like she found somebody else to hold her down/ I keep a Rollie on my wrist like I don’t know the time, my back is what the f**k they’re tryna go behind/ So I’m s**ttin’ on these b**ches if they stall on me and a n***a will take a muscle and put it all on me/ I extend my hand to let you fall on me”

The “Need Me” artist’s last body of work was 2022’s Young & Restless, Vol. 1 Baby Don, a 12-song project that housed fan-favorites like “Love Letter” and “Taken For Granted.” The offering was featureless but boasted production by names like Hagan, Whippit Up Sensei, Chef Dior, D.O.C, CorMill, Ambezza, GLVCK, and more.

In a recent interview, J.I. spoke about how his identity as a New Yorker always kept him connected with the legends that came before him, but he’s always sure to stay true to what makes him unique. “There’s no pressure because of the class I got,” he said. “Even if I did come out in the ’90s, I feel like I’d be nasty and I’d be spitting. What I love so much is that the OGs respect me, Fat Joe has been tapping in, showing me love. He sees that I’m heavy on the Hispanic heritage and representing my people.”

Be sure to press play on J.I.’s brand new “It’s Officially Done” music video down below.