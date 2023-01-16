Next month, Angela Bassett will be honored by the Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild at the organization’s 10th annual MUAHS Awards. She is set to receive the guild’s Distinguished Artisan award, meant to honor actors with “a track record of creating characters that are richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry.” The ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton.

Previous recipients of the Distinguished Artisan award include Eddie Murphy, Patrick Stewart, Johnny Depp, Guillermo del Toro, Jon Favreau, Melissa McCarthy, Gary Oldman and more.

“Local 706 wishes to show its appreciation to Angela Bassett, who has portrayed amazingly iconic women we can all relate to,” Julie Socash, president of IATSE’s Local 706, said in a statement. “She boldly collaborates with her 706 make-up and hair teams to extend their imaginations and develop magical but always relatable characters you will remember forever — from the beloved Queen Ramonda to feisty Tina Turner to Bernadine in Waiting to Exhale. We couldn’t think of a better person to help us celebrate our 10th anniversary.”

The prolific actress has played iconic roles in films like Malcolm X, Boyz N The Hood and What’s Love Got To Do With It?, the last of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for her role as Turner. In related news, the veteran was victorious at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month when she won Best Supporting Actress in a film for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Next month, Bassett will also be honored with the Montecito Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The event will take place from Feb. 8-18 and the official schedule includes screenings, industry Q&As, panels, tributes and more. She will partake in a moderated discussion about her career and journey.