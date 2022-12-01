In February of next year, Angela Bassett will be honored with the Montecito Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The event will take place through Feb. 8-18 and the official schedule includes screenings, industry Q&As, panels, tributes, and more. Bassett will partake in a moderated discussion about her career, including her most recent performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Ms. Bassett has had an illustrious career as an actor, director, and producer and Wakanda Forever reminds us why she’s so greatly revered. She’s regal, fierce, and commanding as Queen Ramonda. We bow down,” said Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director.

The prolific actress has played iconic roles in films like Malcolm X, Boyz N The Hood, Waiting to Exhale, and What’s Love Got To Do With It?, the last of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for her role as Tina Turner.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Bassett — along with other names like Kid Cudi, Quinta Brunson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, and more — has been named among the honorees for the 2022 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. The celebration is set to take place on Dec. 5 and Bassett will be honored with the Career Achievement Award specifically.

In her Essence interview from last month, the New York-born star provided a gratitude-filled update about how she is feeling about her career. “I’m proud of a career that is consistent and ongoing,” she said. “You know that feeling when you first fall in love? I’m proud that I still feel that way about what I do, about my art and my artistry, and that it’s appreciated.”