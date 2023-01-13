Cardi B might be dropping her second album soon. Although there is no confirmation, rumors about her releasing new music sparked yesterday (Jan. 12) after two cryptic moves made by the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. Cardi also previously stated she had plans to drop her next full-length project in 2023.

First, inquisitive fans noticed she began following a mysterious Instagram page, @albumcb2. The page has no post, no profile picture, and only follows one person — you guessed it, Cardi B. The account also swiftly surpassed 5,000 followers, and according to TMZ, the profile posted a photo of the Bronx native in the studio.

The second move happened when her label executive/A&R Brooklyn Johnny posted the same picture on his Instagram feed with the caption: “Y’ALL READY?! #CardiB.”

🚨| Cardi B has started following a new Instagram page “albumcb2” related to her highly anticipated sophomore album.🌚 pic.twitter.com/98VJ80qYfl — Cardi B Stats (@CardiStats_) December 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOKLYN JOHNNY (@brooklyn.johnny)

Cardi B has been featured on a number of singles, but her last album came in April 2018 with Invasion of Privacy. The 13-track project featured the Migos, 21 Savage, Chance the Rapper, SZA, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Kehlani, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after selling 225,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week.

In addition to claiming the top spot, it won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards and is certified triple Platinum by the Recording Industry of Association (RIAA). Invasion of Privacy also went down in the history books. In 2020, The body of work surpassed Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper, and it also produced two of Cardi’s record-breaking three diamond singles: “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

While fans don’t have an exact date for when or if Cardi B is dropping an album, they can expect one soon. According to Variety, the Grammy winner joined the Full Stop Management team with Giant Music President Shawn Holiday in November 2020, and Holiday hinted that her highly anticipated sophomore LP is on the calendar for “early 2023” via Atlantic Records. Last year, REVOLT also reported that Cardi B said her new effort is in the final stages, but “is still missing something.” Hopefully, she found whatever she was missing, so fans can get a new project.