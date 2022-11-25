Lauryn Hill is heading to sea to support students attending historically Black colleges and universities.

The renowned musician will join the Tom Joyner Foundation for its 2023 cruise to raise money for HBCU students. “I am excited that Ms. Lauryn Hill is performing on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023,” former radio host Tom Joyner said in an official news release. “She is one of the best of all time.” He also shared the news via Instagram on Thursday (Nov. 24). “The rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and producer Ms. Lauryn Hill is doing her part by joining the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage to help Tom raise money to keep kids in school at Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Joyner captioned his Instagram post.

Check out his announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner)

According to the news release, “Cruisers coming to party with a purpose and help raise money for HBCU scholarships won’t be disappointed with what will be an amazing show.” Among the acts confirmed to join the cruise include Charlie Wilson and Stevie Wonder, with a host of others to be announced soon. The cruise is set to run from May 20-27.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Hill has always been one to support movements she believes in. Earlier this year, she took to social media to call on California lawmakers to pass the FAIR Act to protect musicians. The legislation allows artists to leave certain contracts after seven years without the threat of “crushing financial penalties.” “We would love to believe that businesses at the highest level are always run by fair practices and moral prerogatives, but this is more often than not, not the case,” the “Ex-Factor” songstress wrote on Instagram. “For this reason, laws MUST exist that protect people from harsh and insensitive practices like artist suppression, and willful sabotage and neglect.”