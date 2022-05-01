Wayne State University will honor Stevie Wonder with an honorary degree at its spring 2022 commencement.

The legendary entertainer is one of five honorees the Detroit-based school will celebrate. Actor Tim Meadows will also be honored.

The school’s website states that Wonder will receive the doctor of humane letters, honoris causa “in recognition of his contributions as an iconic musician and to honor his advocacy for civil rights and the disabled community.”

Wonder’s accomplishments and accolades span decades, so it may have been tough for the school to list them all in its site. Nevertheless, the university put together a couple paragraphs to further explain why Wonder is deserving. They refer to him as Stevland Hardaway Morris.

“A native of Saginaw, Michigan, Morris has struggled with visual impairment his entire life. He started his musical career as the child prodigy Little Stevie Wonder. Today, Morris is one of the world’s best-selling musicians, with more than 100 million records sold,” the site reads.

“Morris has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Civil Rights Museum and the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom. He led the 18-year effort to make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a national holiday, and his fight against racial injustice continues with his support for Black Lives Matter.”

Wonder has also received honorary degrees from Northwestern University, Yale, and Tulane University.

At Tulane’s 2011 commencement, Stevie put on two impromptu performances. He played his harmonica to “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans,” which is a song that is traditionally played at Tulane commencements.

He later sat down at a piano to perform his hit song, “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”

The acclaimed singer will receive his honorary degree Saturday (May 7) during the 1 p.m. ceremony at the new Wayne State University Fieldhouse.