Back in October of 2022, Fredo Bang released his latest project, UNLV, which included guest appearances from Tee Grizzley, JayDaYoungan, BOG Vonnie, G Herbo, Seven7Hardaway, ReeUp, Mouse On Tha Track, and Soulja Slim, the last of whom made his posthumous appearance on two tracks. Yesterday (Jan. 10), the Baton Rouge rapper announced the arrival of his newborn and released his new “Lullaby” single in celebration of the news. On the song, he spits a laid-back flow over a soft, piano-led instrumental:

“Roses are red (Mm-mm), violets are blue (Mm-mm), I seen, I said, fallin’ in love with you (Mm-mm), yeah/ I took a shot, I took a gamble, I bet it all on you (All on you), my heart done been broken in tiny pieces, what do I got to lose/ Oh, no, tell me you just for me (Mhm-hm), I tie you down like a leash (Mhm-hm), I might let you meet my mama (Yeah, yeah)/ I probably let you be my piece (Mhm-hm), my brother just had him a baby and now I want one too (Mhm-hm)/ Ain’t tryna make it complicated, all I’m tellin’ you”

Prior to this, Fredo dropped off Two-Face Bang 2, an 18-song body of work with contributions from Roddy Ricch, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. Since then, he has treated fans with accompanying visuals for cuts like “2 Death,” “Say Please,” “No Love,” “Hard 4 U,” and “F**k The World.” That project was a follow-up to 2021’s Murder Made Me, which was complete with collaborations alongside Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy. He also stopped by REVOLT’s “Big Facts” podcast last year hosted by Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade.

Be sure to press play on Fredo Bang’s brand new “Lullaby” down below.