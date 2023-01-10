Although Damar Hamlin has made a “remarkable” recovery, his comeback isn’t completely done yet. Today (Jan. 10), the NFL pro took it to Twitter and provided an update on his status.

“Not home quite just yet,” he tweeted. “Still doing & passing a bunch of tests. Special thank-you to Buffalo General. It’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers, please! #3strong.“

His team confirmed his tweet with one of their own from their profile. The Buffalo Bills said that Hamlin is lively despite being hospitalized.

“Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized, but is in good spirits, at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY. Hamlin is going through a series of testing and evaluation today.”

This came just one day after the University of Cincinnati Medical Center discharged the Buffalo Bills defensive back and transferred him back to Buffalo.

Yesterday (Jan. 9), Dr. Knight and Dr. Pritts, who provided 24-hour care for the Bills safety while in Cincinnati, shared the news in a video reported by TMZ. In the video, the doctors said that they were thrilled for Hamlin’s progress, but added that the 24-year-old will be observed and monitored to ensure that there is no impact on his condition or his lungs.

It’s unclear when Hamlin will complete his treatments or when he will return to football activities. Right now, he’s being cared for at the Buffalo General hospital until further notice.

“He still has a little bit of a ways to go in terms of his ongoing recovery,” Dr. Knight said. “We’re thrilled to where he is today. He’s up, he’s walking around, he’s got an amazing, genuine sense of humor, and his family is amazing and we’re happy he’s with them but in terms of any kind of conjecture to his future, that’s still significantly in the future, and it’s gonna be up to Damar and a great team of physicians to help him.”

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday (Jan. 2) after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of a live ESPN televised game. Hamlin stood up after making the hit, but immediately fell to the turf. Subsequently, the paramedics rushed to the field and administered CPR multiple times. They, then, carried him off the field in an ambulance, and rushed him to an Ohio hospital. The NFL suspended the game and they will not make it up.