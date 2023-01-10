2KBABY is busy putting the finishing touches on his Scared 2 Love project, which is officially set to make landfall on Feb. 3. Over the weekend, the Louisville native provided fans with a glimpse of what’s in store and dropped off “Don’t Love Me Now,” a vulnerable new single that sees an assist from Seattle star charlieonnafriday. On the track, the two trade lyrics back and forth over a Red Jon and Zion Beats-produced instrumental about how success brings out the worst in some people:

“So don’t love me now (Love her), no, don’t love me now (Uh-oh)/ Don’t love me now, I was just a n***a in the O, got money, now these b**ches on my elbow/ Don’t love me now (Uh-oh), so don’t love me now (Uh-oh)/ Don’t love me now, uh, they thought I was just another fellow/ Just spent a 100 right on Melrose, don’t love me now, I was just invisible/ Thought I wouldn’t be nothin’ and I’m bein’ litеral”

“Don’t Love Me Now” marks the 22-year-old’s first drop of the year, following an eventful 2022 defined by his Lil Wayne-inspired mixtape, Sorry For The Hate. His last full-length offering was 2021’s First Quarter, which saw appearances from DDG, Chief Keef, and Mozzy across 11 songs. Outside of his own releases, the “Stand Love” artist was featured on recent tracks like “Ghetto” by Stunna Gambino, “PARTY PACK” by Better Temperatures, and “Block Hot” by WillGotTheJuice.

In one of his recent interviews, 2KBABY provided some advice for people who may be struggling with mental health. “Try to be around your family. For people who may not have that, try to get up, even though I know it’s hard. I be having to force myself to get up and run first thing in the morning… Get sunlight, too,” he said.

Be sure to press play on 2KBABY’s brand new “Don’t Love Me Now” track down below.