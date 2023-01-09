Over the weekend, Dusty Locane teamed up with frequent collaborator Kajun Waters to unveil -95 Degrees. The joint EP houses seven songs and a sole guest appearance from fellow New York native Fergie Baby. On the opening track, Kajun sets the tone with his hard-hitting verse over the piano-led instrumental:

“On the road in hotels with cold covers, one night stand for these h**s, they get my old number/ Fake threats from fake gangsters, I love it, if you heard through the grapevine, I did some, I done it/ Champagne flutes and black suits with the coat tails, caviar dishes I bought ’em wholesale/ Boys still running around telling ’em folk tales, actin’ like a fool on the ‘Gram just to promote sales”

Back in October of 2022, Locane dropped off NIGHTMARE ON DA FIFTH, a 15-song project with features from 3Kizzy, SFIV5, Stelly Hundo, and OMB Jay Dee. The Brooklyn emcee returned two months later to unleash his final project of the year, CATCH DA FLU. That offering was equipped with six tracks and highlights like “TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS” and “MY WAY.” Meanwhile, Kajun shared a few loose singles, including “Chevelle” and “Red Alert.”

Locane scored a major win in 2020 when his “Rollin N Controllin (Freestyle)” went viral on social media, and he capitalized on the momentum by releasing a part two the following year. He then packaged everything up into his debut album, UNTAMED, released back in December of 2021. UNTAMED included 20 songs and boasted features from names like Rah Swish, OBN Jay, Yung Bleu, and more.

Be sure to press play on Dusty Locane and Kajun Waters’ joint -95 Degrees EP down below.