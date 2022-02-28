Dusty Locane scored a major win when his “Rollin N Controllin (Freestyle)” took social media by an absolute storm, so it was only right he released a part two the following year. He then packaged everything up and released his debut album UNTAMED back in December of 2021. That project included 20 songs and boasted features from names like Rah Swish, OBN Jay, Yung Bleu, and more.

Over the weekend, Locane linked up with fellow New Yorker Rah Swish to drop off their brand new “Big Woos” music video. The song is one of the standout tracks from UNTAMED, and the thunderous banger serves as check in for the State of Brooklyn Drill, letting the nation know that the genre is alive and well with Dusty and Rah at the frontlines. In the Nimi Hendrix-directed video, the two bring the energy:

Big woos, with me, talk out your neck, you get hit with the semi, bendin’ in foreigns, this ain’t no renty/ Big breesh, plenty, I’m dripped in Dior, Balenci’ I’m steppin’ I keep a torch, that is my weapon/ Freak treesh, Henny, she want some dick, she get plenty, rather cry in the rain or a Bentley?/ Big breesh, big woos, freak treesh, big blues AP, big jewels, 6-O, Shu Shu (Look)

How you claim you a stepper? When shit that you did in the street nobody remember?/ No false call, applying the pressure/ Say that you tough, you light as a feather, trеasure, treasure

In 2021, Locane dropped off a few singles and guest verses to keep his supporters in tune. These releases include “Canes World,” Grabba (Remix)” with Ron Suno, “Try It (Remix)” with Azjah, and “Best Friend” featuring Sanditt.

Be sure to press play on Dusty Locane and Rah Swish’s brand new music video for “Big Woos” down below.