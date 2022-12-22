Back in October, Dusty Locane dropped off NIGHTMARE ON DA FIFTH, a 15-song project with features from 3Kizzy, SFIV5, Stelly Hundo, and OMB Jay Dee. The Brooklyn native returned today (Dec. 22) with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “WAY BACC.” In the Nimi Hendrix-directed clip, Locane handles his business as he spits over hard-hitting production by Kajun Waters:

“My gun tucked, wrong move, he swim with the fishes (The fishes)/ She lovin’ us, pipe her down, it’s a leak in the kitchen (Kitchen), I’m a doctor, book your appointment (‘Pointment)/ For these drugs, you don’t need a prescription (No prescription), throw that a** right on the table/ Turn me up in the club, yeah, shake it, throw it way, way back (Way back)/ Look, come dance on me (Dance), gimme head in the Maybach”

Locane scored a major win in 2020 when his “Rollin N Controllin (Freestyle)” went viral on social media, so it was only right he released a part two the following year. He then packaged everything up into his debut album, UNTAMED, released back in December of 2021. That project included 20 songs and boasted features from names like Rah Swish, OBN Jay, Yung Bleu, and more.

In a recent interview, the “ROLANDO” rapper delved into how his quick rise to popularity has affected him. “Not only was it unexpected but everything happened so rapidly, that there wasn’t any time to mentally prepare myself,” he said. “As I was going through everything, I was learning. Through all of those things, I’m seeing that certain industry s**t isn’t for me. It was a lot of trials and tribulations. It taught me a lot. Made me grow quicker.”

Be sure to press play on Dusty Locane’s brand new “WAY BACC” music video down below.