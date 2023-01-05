Yesterday (Jan. 4), Dende unleashed his Before We Crash EP, a short and sweet project that takes fans along for the ride as he navigates through his love life. The offering clocks in at just under 20 minutes with six tracks and two features from Erykah Officer and Deante Hitchcock. The Texas-born talent prepped fans last month with the lead single, “Georgia,” which sees an opening hook about all the key components for a smooth drive:

“We can let the windows down ride ’round while we listenin’ to all the, listenin’ to all them songs that you can’t turn down out in/ Met a Taurus, call her my Atlanta fling, like to rock designer, love the finer things/ Runes all on her nails to match her diamond rings, docks all on her feet, I just call ’em the hard steppers”

“Big shout out to my team, CXR, my producer, Billy Blunt, and the creative side, KB + Austin Smith. I worked really hard to bring a dope audio experience that anyone could appreciate,” Dende said in a press statement. “Before We Crash is my personal favorite project from my catalog so far. It’s crazy because this is just the beginning of what we will be releasing soon!”

The “Part Time Dreamer” artist’s previous body of work was 2021’s A Happy Man, a 10-song project that boasted appearances from Chris Patrick, Bairi, Stockz, Jon Swaii, and Lakeita Valon. Since then, he has treated fans with loose offerings like “Block Me,” “Round Trip To Atlanta,” and more. Outside of his own releases, Dende can also be heard on collaborations like “Rooftops” by Chris Patrick, “CANT BREAK” by Stockz, “Jenga” by Lowkea, and “Neck Up” by Deante Hitchcock.

Be sure to press play on Dende’s brand new Before We Crash EP down below.