Back in July, Seddy Hendrinx unleashed his latest body of work, Well Sed. The 10-track album included assists from T-Pain and Fivio Foreign, while production was handled by the likes of Hollywood Cole, OG Parker, Jigga Sosa, Too Dope, Swaggboyy, and more. Yesterday (Dec. 26), the Jacksonville-raised talent returned with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Body 2 Body” featuring T-Pain. In the new Whipalo-directed visual, the two enjoy an intimate day with each of their ladies as Hendrinx lays some bars down about his fantasies:

“As bad as I dream for somebody mentally, oh, I dream for somebody to put it on me/ All my life, I been dreaming for somebody but I can’t shake that feeling of that body to body/ I’ma roll this Backwood, finna lick you so good, stroke you so fast, slow, fast, slow and I’m in your mind, I’m in your guts, I’m in your spine, you cannot let go, not let go/ All my life, I been dreaming for somebody, back and forth exercise like a hobby, hobby”

Outside of his own music, Hendrinx has appeared on recent tracks like “Cartel” by Kap G and “Blessed, I Guess” by Lil Poppa. Last year, he was also a heavy contributor on RARE Family — the compilation album made by K Camp’s Rare Sound team — as well as its deluxe upgrade.

In 2020, T-Pain packaged all of his special edition tracks and released them as one project titled The Lost Remixes. Since then, the Florida legend has shared some loose singles like “That’s Just Tips,” “I Like Dat” featuring Kehlani and BIA, “I’m Cool With That,” “Shootin’ Up The Club,” and the Chris Brown-assisted “Wake Up Dead.”

Be sure to press play on Seddy Hendrinx’s brand new “Body 2 Body” music video featuring T-Pain down below.