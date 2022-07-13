By Regina Cho
  /  07.13.2022

Today (July 13), Seddy Henrinx unleashes his brand new body of work, Well Sed. The 10-track project includes features from T-Pain and Fivio Foreign while production is handled by names like Hollywood Cole, OG Parker, Jigga Sosa, Too Dope, Swaggboyy, and more. One Well Sed standout is “Lights,” a smooth TrappinLondon-backed effort that shows off Hendrinx’s melodic side:

Hit them lights, ain’t gotta see it, just feel it, I’m tryna get down, yeah/ Hit them lights, I can tell just by the texture it’s soft and its round, yеah/ Hit them lights, don’t gotta see it, just touch on it, feel on it, taste it/ You done chеated before, might as well go and face it, yeah, you one of them ones, yeah, you never been basic

Hit them lights, you erase everything on my mind/ Just for the night, I’m sparin’ you just got some time Might sound right, on the other hand, it might sound wrong, I done figured out what all these hoes on/ Hit the lights, give me your dome, she done edit her pictures for real tryna run it for likes

Seddy Hendrinx’s last body of work before this was 2020’s Sayless, which included seven tracks and additional features from Gunna and Jack Harlow. Since its release, fans were able to enjoy plenty of visuals from the project like “45” featuring A Boogie, “Florida Nights,” and “Run It Up” featuring G Herbo.

Outside of his own music, Hendrinx has appeared on multiple recent tracks like “Cartel” by Kap G and “Blessed, I Guess” by Lil Poppa. Last year, he was also a heavy contributor on the RARE Family album — the compilation album made by K Camp’s Rare Sound team — as well as its deluxe upgrade.

Be sure to tune into Seddy Hendrinx’s brand new Well Sed project down below.

