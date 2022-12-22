Yesterday (Dec. 21), an intense situation unfolded when a female employee was held at gunpoint in a Richland, Mississippi Walmart.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, an officer was able to save the woman by fatally shooting the suspect. A video of the terrified employee being held hostage inside Walmart is currently circulating on social media. In the footage, the armed individual was heard yelling and complaining about a crying baby. She then said, “I ain’t tryna hurt anybody.” The person recording from their phone responded, “Why don’t you let her go then, please?” before the video cut off. “You can tell the employee’s life is flashing before her eyes. She’s thinking she’s going to die today. This traumatizing event changed her life forever. I hope she’s OK,” one user tweeted.

After the shooting took place, public information officer Allison McDonald gave a statement in Walmart’s parking lot on behalf of the Richland Police Department. “We had an incident involving a shooting. It is an officer-involved shooting and that is all the details that we have at this time. As I learn more of those details, we will, of course, release those to you,” she shared with members of the press. No other injuries were reported. Today (Dec. 22), Jackson, Mississippi news station WAPT 16 revealed the suspect was a 21-year-old woman from Arkansas.

In a social media post, the Richland Police Department said, “RPD is working an incident at Walmart involving a weapon. The scene is secure and we will provide updates when they become available.” Two hours later, police gave an update, adding, “RPD had an officer-involved shooting this evening at Walmart. All of our officers are safe. Walmart is secure and closed at this time. MBI will be conducting an independent investigation.” This marks the second fatal shooting at the retail giant within a month. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Nov. 22, a night shift manager shot and killed six employees before he was killed.

Shots fired at Walmart in Richland, Mississippi. Richland Police Department confirming an officer involved shooting at the Walmart. Details are scarce, the Mississippi Bureau of investigation will more than likely come in to work this case. Source {Telegram} pic.twitter.com/to2QAcL9vp — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) December 22, 2022