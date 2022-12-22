Authorities in Columbus, Ohio are continuing their search for 5-month-old Kason Thomass after the twin was left inside a vehicle stolen on Monday (Dec. 19) night.

At the time of the incident, the infant’s mother, Wilhelmina Barnett, briefly left him and his twin, Kyair Thomass, inside her black 2010 Honda Accord as she picked up a DoorDash order to deliver to a customer. In the few minutes she was gone, an individual entered the vehicle and drove off with both babies inside. Police soon identified 24-year-old Nalah Jackson as the suspect, according to CNN. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), officials found Kyair alone near the Dayton International Airport around 4:15 a.m. His twin and Jackson remain missing as of today (Dec. 22).

Investigators are releasing new photos of the stolen 2010 Honda Accord the suspect, Nalah Jackson, is suspected to be driving. That vehicle was taken from outside a Donatos in the Short North. These photos show the ripped temp tag and a bumper sticker that says Westside Toys. pic.twitter.com/1JvoMeL8kS — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 21, 2022

On Tuesday, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant spoke at a press conference regarding the whereabouts and safety of the missing infant. “Nalah Jackson, I plead to you, please return Kason Thomass. We thank you for returning Kyair. You’ve already shown us you can do the right thing. You can return him to any safe location,” the chief urged. After the car was stolen, the suspect was seen on gas station surveillance footage asking a Huber Heights employee for money. It is unknown if the twin was still inside the vehicle.

Yesterday (Dec. 21), the Columbus Ohio Police Department tweeted images of who they believed to be Jackson driving Barnett’s vehicle. “Investigators are releasing new photos of the stolen 2010 Honda Accord the suspect, Nalah Jackson, is suspected to be driving. That vehicle was taken from outside a Donatos in the Short North. These photos show the ripped temp tag and a bumper sticker that says, ‘Westside Toys,’” the post read. During this week’s press conference, the worried mother begged for the safe return of the twin. “I just miss my babies. I miss them being together and their smile,” she said.

See related posts below.