After spending nearly three decades in prison, Tupac Shakur’s stepfather, Mutulu Shakur, is officially a free man.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 72-year-old was granted compassionate release in November after spending 35 years behind bars for racketeering conspiracy charges. He was originally sentenced to 60 years in 1988. The release, granted by the U.S. Parole Commission, was made based on the belief that Mutulu is “infirm of mind and body” and “no longer physically capable of committing any federal, state or local crime.”

Per reports, Mutulu previously filed motions for an early release back in 2016 and again in April 2022, however, both were denied. Prior to his release, he was held in a federal medical facility, where he was diagnosed with stage 3 multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that causes damage to the immune system, bones and kidneys.

“Mutulu is now with his family. This victory was secured by the steadfast support of his legal team, his family, and his community comprised of all of you,” said his loved ones in an official statement. “We ask that everyone respect Dr. Shakur’s privacy while he spends the holidays with his family and concentrates on his health and healing.”

In a previous interview, Mutulu opened up about the impact his stepson had on the world. “Tupac represented the elephant of the community, the Black male who is most maligned by the most people, he represented a view and an opinion, and the struggle that, that element of our community went through at that period,” said Mutulu during the conversation, which took place while he was still behind bars. “I think he did his best to show the world what he would do, and he did it artistically. He did it as a man, and he struggled with his own growth. And out of it, [he] became a wonderful human being, a person who did his best to present his views and the views of many other people.”

According to the terms of his release, Mutulu is forbidden from coming into contact with his sister, Assata Shakur. At this time, she is currently listed as a fugitive of the United States. He is also restricted from contacting family members of any of the victims of his crimes. Before he was arrested, Mutulu was deemed a high-ranking member of the Black Liberation Army. His last days will be spent in Southern California, and medical professionals believe he only has months left to live.

Watch Mutulu’s previous interview below.