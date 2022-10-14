Shaquille O’Neal has revealed his reason for selling his Auntie Anne’s franchises.

In fact, he says the culture played a huge role in the decision. “You know we love pizza,” said the NBA Hall of Famer during a previous appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast. “I sold my Auntie Anne’s because Black people don’t like pretzels that much, so I had to switch it up.” At this time, it is unclear as to whether Shaq sold all 17 of the pretzel franchises he owns.

Following Shaq’s revelation, the host disagreed and revealed that Black people do indeed like pretzels. “Naw, the cinnamon ones we eat,” he chuckled. Still standing ten toes down on his comments, the former Los Angeles Laker said, “Man, nobody eat cinnamon pretzels. At first, it was a good investment, but the numbers…” The 50-year-old is no stranger to investing in businesses. His portfolio includes a Krispy Kreme franchise, Five Guys restaurants, a movie theater, and several Papa John’s branches.

In addition to that, he owns a burger spot named after him in Los Angeles called Shaquille’s. Pretzels aren’t the only food item that Shaq believes his people don’t like. He also previously admitted to passing up on an opportunity to own Starbucks franchises because of his beliefs. “I’m like, ‘Coffee?’ Because growing up in my household, I’d never seen a Black person drink coffee. ‘Black people don’t drink coffee, sir,'” said Shaq. “‘I don’t think it’s going to work.'”

Shaq’s post-NBA endeavors don’t stop at just investing in businesses. As previously reported by REVOLT, the New Jersey native recently opened up about his rap career which included a collaboration with the late The Notorious B.I.G. He revealed that he still has an unreleased track from the legendary rapper from their studio session. “I’m the only one that got it, and I’ll never play it. He went off and I d**n near had a tear in my eye ’cause I had to press that button and I’m like, ‘Umm Big,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, for the kids, for the kids. My bad Diesel,’ and then he did the verse in the song. I got it, but I’m not going to play it.”

Watch Shaq’s most recent “Drink Champs” interview below.