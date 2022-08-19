Shaq is giving Vanessa Bryant her flowers surrounding her continued fight against Los Angeles County following the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, Entertainment Tonight reports.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the county for graphic photos released from the helicopter crash site that were reportedly shared by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

“I couldn’t imagine what she’s going through,” said the former LA Lakers star. “We live in a world where, especially when it get to the internet, people don’t care. But those are pictures that I would never, ever want to see, so she’s doing a great thing by holding people responsible.”

It was also revealed that the deputy shared the photos from the crash during an interaction with another officer while playing the “Call of Duty” video game. Furthermore, he admitted to submitting several inaccurate statements during the internal department investigation.

In addition to Kobe and Gigi, seven other victims lost their lives in the crash, including members of her basketball team, their relatives, and the pilot. According to an animated chart presented during the civil trial that started on Wednesday (Aug. 10), there were at least 30 unauthorized people who saw the images from the deadly scene. In Feb. 2021, the National Transportation Safety Board ruled that a pilot error was the cause of the fatal accident.

The invasion of privacy and negligence lawsuit was filed against the Los Angeles County and the sheriff’s department by both Vanessa and an Orange County financial adviser, Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter during the 2020 tragedy.

Shaq, who is a former teammate and longtime friend to Kobe, says he and Vanessa were never close, but have always had respect for one another. “I feel for her,” he shared. “We’ve never talked a lot [but] we’ve always had respect for each other. Every time I see her, it’s a hug, it’s a laugh.”