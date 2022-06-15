Shaquille O’Neal recently blessed diners at a New York restaurant in a huge way. The former NBA superstar decided to pick up the bill for the entire restaurant following his evening with a mystery lady on Sunday (June 12).

Page Six reports that after attending dinner at Jue Lan Club in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, the 50-year-old decided to front the bill for everyone in the establishment.

An inside source told the publication that O’Neal and the mystery lady ordered the chicken satay, a restaurant staple, as well as the Beijing chicken and shrimp tempura.

“And to top that off, he paid for everyone’s check [who was] dining at the restaurant,” said the unidentified source. In an effort to keep the kind act on the low, the former Los Angeles Laker instructed the staff to keep quiet about the the move until he could manage to exit the facility.

In a 2021 interview with People, O’Neal shared his love for helping others and bringing joy to the lives of strangers. He also noted that if he’s somewhere and witnesses “somebody’s needing something,” he will take care of it.

“A lot of people describe it as giving back. I describe it as doing what you’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to help those in need,” O’Neal explained. “If I’m somewhere and see somebody’s needing something, I’ll take care of it. My favorite places to go to are Best Buy and furniture stores.”

Per reports, the final bill came to more than $25,000 and covered all 40 tables filled with diners who weren’t aware that they were in for a big treat. Not only did restaurant goers reap the benefits of O’Neal’s generosity, but the staff said that the sports icon “left them the biggest tip they’ve ever received.”