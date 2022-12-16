Tyler Perry reflected on the “dark” times in his life that caused him to attempt suicide in an emotional tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss — who took his own life at the age of 40. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 15) to share his own experiences in an effort to uplift anyone else “going through hard times” or “struggling.” “I, like the rest of the world, am shocked by the death of Stephen Boss, tWitch,” Perry said. He added that, while he only met the dancer “a couple of times,” he always seemed “like such a light.”

Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours. #ILovetWitch pic.twitter.com/olmwTUrCpp — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 15, 2022

Reflecting on difficult times he’s experienced in his own life, Perry continued, “With that said, I just want to take you back to a time in my life when I tried to commit suicide, a couple of times, because it was so dark I didn’t think it would get any better. I had endured so much pain, so much abuse, sexual abuse, it was all so hard to just move through that. I thought the only way to make this better was to end my life.”

“Had any of those attempts happened, I would’ve missed the best part of my life,” said Tyler. He went on to share a message for others who are “going through some things,” and urged them to contact someone for help. “I know it may seem like there’s no hope, but please reach out to someone. Call, ask for help if you are dealing with anything that is emotionally taking you to a place where you think you want to end your life.”

If you are struggling with thought of taking your own life, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Rest in peace, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.