Yesterday (Dec. 15), Netflix premiered the final three episodes of the popular docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” which chronicles the lives of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle. Now known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the former actress can be seen enduring waves of harassment from the British media, which ultimately led to the couple stepping back from royal duties and moving to California.

In the sixth and final episode of “Harry & Meghan,” Markle revealed that she received a message from Beyoncé, whom she and Prince Harry first met, along with JAY-Z, back in 2019. The heartfelt text from the RENAISSANCE star arrived shortly after Prince Harry and Markle’s sit-down with Oprah in 2021. Following a humorous response from her husband and general disbelief (“I still can’t believe she knows who I am!”), Markle revealed what Beyoncé said:

“She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability, and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”



Niklas Halle’n/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time that Beyoncé provided support for the duchess. During an acceptance speech for winning Best International Group at the 2019 BRIT Awards, the Carters reenacted the visual for their EVERYTHING IS LOVE standout “APES**T” with a custom portrait of Markle in place of the Mona Lisa. Beyoncé also provided some encouragement on her official website:

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

In addition to the aforementioned exchange, viewers of “Harry & Meghan” also learned that Tyler Perry is the godfather of 18-month-old Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. In a scene from the same episode, the filmmaker-mogul recounted the moment when he was asked to take on that role:

“I go, ‘Whoa.’ I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.'”