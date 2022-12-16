As previously reported by REVOLT, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who is best known as the former DJ and dancer for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” was found dead at the Oak Tree Inn in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Dec. 13), less than a mile from his residence. According to authorities, his death was ruled a suicide.

Today (Dec. 16), TMZ reported that tWitch left a note at the scene, which alluded to apparent challenges that he was facing. No additional details were revealed in regard to what those challenges might have been.

Since then, investigators have been working to put together the moments that led to tWitch‘s tragic passing, which is said to have begun with him taking an Uber to the aforementioned motel. He then switched his phone to airplane mode, presumably to stop anyone from being able to reach him during that time.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, provided a statement to PEOPLE about her family’s loss:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Crisis and Suicide Lifeline network can be reached 24/7 in the U.S. by dialing ‘988’ on your phone.