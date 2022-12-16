Today (Dec. 16), Russ wraps up his consistent stream of weekly releases with his last offering of the year. Titled “Home,” the new track closely follows other drops like “Bet,” “Last Night,” “That Was Me,” and most recently, “Too Much.” On the song, the New Jersey-born artist raps about how despite the joy that comes with traveling around the world, nothing feels better than returning home:

“I missed her so much that I made her Mrs. (Yeah), feel like I hit the lottery win, when I saved the digits (facts)/ I payed her visits, nah I’m lyin’, she always came to me (Yeah), I was a player, but I changed, this is no game to me/ She never let me down, I mean she did, but who am I to judge, ’cause we all make mistakes, I know I did, but I feel safe with you/ Travel ’round the world, no place we go ever feels strangе with you, when I lay with you, I sleep better, brеathe better”

The “Best On Earth” emcee also just recently wrapped up his “The Journey Is Everything Tour,” which kicked off last month in Cairo, Egypt and ran through its South American leg within the last few weeks. “This was the last show of the year and wow… what a whirlwind of a year,” he wrote on Instagram after his final performance in Mexico City. “Thank you to all the fans everywhere who have supported me. I’m grateful for all of you. Mexico, thank you so much for giving me your love and energy tonight. It was a beautiful way to close out the year.”

Back in April, Russ unveiled his most recent body of work, If Not Now, When? That project was a follow-up to December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP of the same name. The first Chomp came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more. Since then, he has dropped some charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani and “Ugly” with Lil Baby.

