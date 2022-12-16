Today (Dec. 16), SAINt JHN teamed up with esteemed producer London on da Track for his latest single, “Stadiums.” Prior to this, the New York artist shared just two singles, “For The Squadron” and “The Best Part Of Life,” so far this year. On the new track, the two talents combine their strengths to create a celebratory anthem about selling out shows left and right:

“Whole club sellin’ out of here to doin’ stadiums, p**sy n**gas don’t come around, they don’t survive my radius/ I keep it too real, for real and that’s the s**t that made me rich, trappin’, that’s what made me rich/ Hustlin’, that’s what made me rich, hey, whole club sellin’ out of here to doin’ stadiums/ Small business don’t come around, they don’t survive my radius, trappin’ all I talk about and that’s what really made me rich”

SAINt JHN’s last full-length project, While The World Was Burning, made landfall back in 2020. The LP boasted appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West, Future, JID, 6lack, DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kehlani. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Alpha” by Octavian, “Just For Me” from the Space Jam: New Legacy soundtrack, and “SI TE VAS” by Tainy and Yandel.

In a recent interview, the “Roses” singer opened up about how he stays focused on his dreams. “If something makes you happy, it feeds your soul, and it’s natural that you will become obsessed with it,” he said. “When what makes you happy happens to be your occupation, then it’s sort of a dangerous place to be. You can no longer separate regular activity from occupational. I don’t even feel like I’m working. I want this so bad. I want this for my personal life. My private life. This is who I am. It’s my identity.”

Be sure to press play on SAINt JHN and London on da Track’s brand new “Stadiums” single down below.