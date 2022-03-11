Back in December, SAINt JHN made his return with a brand new single “The Best Part of Life.” The vulnerable track was first shared as a part of a promotional video for the artist’s world tour, In Case We Both Die Young. This week, he enhanced the well-received offering with a brand new music video, which sits at well over a million YouTube views in less than 48 hours since its release. In the visual, SAINt passionately sings his lyrics filled with love and endless gratitude as the Mike McGrath directed scenes play:

Who scared? Who really afraid of where this goes? Even though I know how it ends up, ain’t nobody scared/ I put my hand up in the air, you put your heart up in the air/ You gave it to me, made it very clear, this is the ride of you life, I’m excited/

I’m happy that it’s private, I’m ready, babe, don’t gotta tell me how you like it, I’m psychic/ I know just how you like it in every way, hold me, nobody else survived, nobody made it out

Prior to this, SAINt JHN and SZA come together for “Just For Me,” which made an appearance on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. At the tail end of 2020, after prepping fans with plenty of visuals, SAINt JHN delivered his While The World Was Burning album. The project boasts an impressive roster of assists including names like Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West, Future, JID, 6lack, DaBaby, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and Kehlani. Most recently, SAINt presented a “Monica Lewinsky, Election Year.” The new video follows the previously released visuals for “Smack DVD,” “Sucks To Be You,” “Gorgeous,” “Roses (Remix),” and “Ransom.”

Be sure to press play on SAINt JHN’s brand new music video for “The Best Part of Life” down below.