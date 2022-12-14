Earlier today (Dec. 14), NPR Music unveiled a new episode of their “Tiny Desk Concert” series with Westside Boogie. For about 20 minutes, the Compton-based star blessed the viewers and attendees with amazing renditions of tracks like “Lolsmh,” “STUCK,” and “NONCHALANT” with Band of Brothas and frequent collaborator Mamii providing support. He closed out the intimate show with “Silent Ride” alongside a group of kids dressed as superheroes.

Boogie’s latest appearance follows the release of his sophomore studio LP, MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES, a 12-song body of work with additional features from Storm Ford, Soulja Boy, DRAM, Smino, Teezo Touchdown, Snoop Dogg, and more. Last month, a LIMITED EDITION of said album made landfall with six extra tracks, including the well-received loose drops “FLOAT” and “CONTRADICTIONS.” The “N**ga Needs” star also promoted MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES with a North American tour that began last September and came to a close just before Halloween.

In a past interview with REVOLT, Boogie opened up about one of his first times performing onstage:

“It was so bad and I thought I was doing so good. I was doing little shows in LA before I got signed, but when I really started doing shows, my first event had about 20 people there and my manager told me afterwards, ‘You were yelling the whole time.'”

He also reflected on when he performed shows alongside Eminem during an Australian excursion:

“I actually got in trouble after the first time performing with him because he raps so fast, and I didn’t know he wanted me to catch certain words. So, I was missing every word on my song. Afterwards they were like, ‘Marshall wants to see you.’ He called me to the back and said, ‘Yeah, get your s**t together.’ So, I spent that night practicing his verse, so we could have better chemistry.”

Press play on Westside Boogie‘s “Tiny Desk Concert” below.