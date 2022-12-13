Christmas is just around the corner, and many artists are helping people get into the festive spirit by sharing their holiday songs and projects. Over the weekend, Sevyn Streeter joined in on the fun and unveiled her cover of Nat King Cole’s beloved classic “The Christmas Song.” In the new rendition, the songstress adds her own special twist to the instrumental while delivering the original lyrics:

Back in 2021, Streeter shared her Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz album. The project included 15 tracks and appearances from names like Dominic Scott, Chris Brown, A$AP Ferg, BIA, and Lucky Daye. Shortly afterward, she provided fans with a deluxe upgrade, adding on five new tracks.

REVOLT caught up with the “Before I Do” singer last month at the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T, where she shared her best advice for aspiring artists. “Be you. Have fun. Don’t put yourself in a box,” she said. “That’s the biggest bit of information or advice that I’d offer an up-and-coming artist right now. If you have an idea, that means you’re meant to create it. So, create and don’t let nobody stop you from creating it.”

Be sure to press play on Sevyn Streeter’s brand new cover of “The Christmas Song” down below.