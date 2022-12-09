Trae Tha Truth doesn’t hide the fact he’s an active philanthropist. His resume of giving back stretches just as long as his discography. In his latest act of charity, the Houston rapper wants to provide for incarcerated people who have no help.

Today (Dec. 9), Trae Tha Truth went on Instagram to announce that he will be selecting inmates across the nation and blessing them with money for their commissary. This initiative will be in support of the ABN rapper’s new single, “Feel Like Water,” and his new partnership with ONErpm.

All a person has to do to nominate an inmate is go to the Relief Gang’s bio on Instagram and click the link.

There, they will find a form with the proper instructions on how you can nominate an inmate. He made it clear that only fully filled-out forms with all correct information will be considered, and the selection committee will choose names randomly. He also said that the information is confidential and only members of the committee will see it.

“We are happy to welcome Trae Tha Truth into the ONErpm family,” said ONErpm executive Orlando McGhee. “In addition to being a prolific recording artist, his philanthropy speaks to the man he is. Being in business with him is an honor.”

Trae has a career consisting of 11 solo albums and 26 mixtapes. In addition to his outstanding music career, he has tirelessly been an advocate for activism. He is the founder of Angel by Nature, a charity aimed at helping the impoverished youth of Texas, and Relief Gang, a non-profit organization initially formed to help the people of Houston and the surrounding areas rebuild their homes, as well as provide shelter, food, and education.

Trae Tha Truth has always been a man of the community, but the devastating effects of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey are what escalated his charitable efforts.

Since forming the two groups, he has provided aid to people in Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, and other areas affected by natural disasters. Trae’s work has led to him being referred to as Houston’s “Hometown Hero,” and since 2008, July 22 has officially been recognized as “Trae Day” in Houston.