Drake’s done it again. The Canadian-born rapper appears to have the Midas touch when it comes to his career. The “Back to Back” hitmaker is now RIAA-certified as the highest-selling singles artist, putting him ahead of another talented musician.

The news was confirmed by Chart Data, an outlet that tweets “music charts, awards, industry news and more in real time.” In a post from yesterday (Dec. 8), the verified account said, “Drake is now the highest certified singles artist in RIAA history, passing Eminem (184 million units as a lead).” A few moments later, they followed up by posting another major accomplishment. “Drake becomes the third artist in RIAA history to earn five Diamond singles.” The songs that granted him the newfound status are “God’s Plan,” “Hotline Bling,” “Life Is Good,” “One Dance” and “SICKO MODE.”

.@Drake is now the highest certified singles artist in @RIAA history, passing @Eminem (184 million units as a lead). — chart data (@chartdata) December 8, 2022

While the Certified Lover Boy hasn’t publicly commented on either feat, his latest Instagram post seems to suggest how his ethic keeps him ahead of the game. “No such thing as vacation, just warmer weather to work in,” he captioned a series of photos on the social networking app. As for his five singles earning Diamond status, Drake joins Bruno Mars, who has six, and Post Malone, who has five. Last month, Drizzy tied with JAY-Z’s record for the most number ones on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with a total of 14. The 36-year-old’s most recent album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, dropped on Nov. 4, 2022.

Drake has also earned 11 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. Aside from pumping out hits, the Honestly, Nevermind artist seems to be enjoying fatherhood. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), Drizzy treated his 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, to courtside seats to see the Toronto Raptors take on the Los Angeles Lakers. According to People, the rapper is a global ambassador for his home team.

