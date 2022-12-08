In a landmark decision, the House voted to protect same-sex and interracial marriage today (Dec. 8). The new legislation is the final step before it’s sent to President Biden for approval. A tally showed the vote was 258 to 169 with 39 Republicans joining the Democrats, according to CNN.

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres shared a video of himself delivering the news on the House floor. “NOW: Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have the honor of presiding over the debate on the Respect for Marriage Act. The vote for marriage equality is an empowering moment for me as the first Afro-Latino LGBTQ member of Congress,” he tweeted shortly after the news was announced. He followed that post with, “BREAKING: The Respect for Marriage Act has PASSED in the House. Today we put the equality of same-sex love in its rightful place: Under the protection of federal law.”

Vice President Kamala Harris noted, “Marriage equality is on its way to becoming law.” In a video uploaded to Twitter, Harris smiled as she said, “It’s a historic day.” The vice president added that the new measure would “respect, defend and protect the right of every individual to marry the person they love.” Last week, Biden shared his thoughts on the act. “For millions of Americans, this legislation will safeguard the rights and protections to which LGBTQI+ and interracial couples and their children are entitled,” he revealed in a statement. The president continued, “I look forward to welcoming them at the White House after the House passes this legislation and sends it to my desk, where I will promptly and proudly sign it into law.”

Today, others were proud of the possibility as well. “LGBTQ+ couples and interracial couples shouldn’t have to look to the Supreme Court for permission to marry. Or worry about what they’ll do. That’s why I was proud to vote YES on the Respect for Marriage Act. Love is love. And now, it’s protected,” United States Rep. Adam Schiff tweeted. Another post noted how today has brought on many feel-good stories. “What a wonderful rhyme. Britney Griner is released from prison and protection for marriage equality is passed in Congress. Brittney is now free to return home and free to be with the woman she loves,” a user wrote.

