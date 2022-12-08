Video footage of the prisoner exchange that led to the release of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has surfaced.

The clip, which was shared Thursday (Dec. 8), reveals that Brittney’s signature locs have been cut off, showcasing a look that is much different from her last court hearing that took place in late October. Per TMZ, a source said Brittney appeared to be in good spirits and someone on the plane says she admitted to feeling “good” and “happy.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, President Joe Biden used social media to announce her return to the states. “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” he wrote via Twitter. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.” Watch the footage of Brittney’s release below.

Russian state media release footage of the Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout prisoner swap: https://t.co/TuMxKvMmmI pic.twitter.com/xVgtQjrGbf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2022

Brittney’s return home was initiated as a part of a swap agreement between Russia and the United States for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, the man who has also been given the nickname “Merchant of Death” because of a weapons smuggling operation he oversaw following the fall of the Soviet Union. At the time of the news of Brittney’s release, her wife, Cherelle Griner, ensured that she will remain committed to the release of another American in Russian custody, former marine Paul Whelan.

“BG is not here to say this, but I will gladly speak on her behalf and say that BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul, whose family is in our hearts today,” said Cherelle. “As we celebrate BG being home, we do understand that there are still people out here who are enduring what I endured the last nine months of [tremendously missing] their loved ones.” In addition to that, Cherelle celebrated the fact that her family is whole again, but said there is work to do. “Today, my family is whole,” she continued. “But as you all are aware, there are so many other families who are not whole.”