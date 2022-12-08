On Dec. 16, Ab-Soul will unveil his highly anticipated Herbert album, his first body of work in six years. Yesterday (Dec. 7), the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee revealed the official cover artwork and tracklist. Across 18 tracks, Herbert will tap in with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA, and Lance Skiiiwalker for features. Meanwhile, production will be handled by the likes of Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and more.

So far, fans have gotten to enjoy a handful of recent previews like “Hollandaise” and “Do Better.” On the latter track, Soul raps over a DJ Dahi and Kurtis McKenzie-produced beat about how he is committed to making more beneficial choices for his lifestyle from now on:

“Said, I gotta do better, I gotta do better, I gotta, pick up the pieces and master the puzzle upon us (The green twins with your eyes)/ Look the man in the mirror in the eye and be honest, slow down time, get back in line with my chakras (They will always haunt my dreams)/ Reach for the galaxy, leave stardust for thus after me, enter the void, fill in the cavity/ Risk the reward if that’s how it has to be”

Ab-Soul’s last album was 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt, which spanned 16 tracks and boasted appearances from names like Zacari, Da$H, Kokane, BR3, labelmates ScHoolboy Q and SZA, Rapsody, and the late Mac Miller. In terms of features and assists since then, Ab-Soul appeared on the Black Panther The Album (Music From and Inspired By) compilation, Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo, and assisted Kembe X with “Back At It.”

Check out Ab-Soul’s cover art and tracklist for his forthcoming Herbert album down below.