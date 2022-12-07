Yesterday (Dec. 6), Stalley delivered his latest body of work, Somebody Up There Loves Me, an 11-song offering with a single assist from Ania Hoo. In addition, fans are also able to check out a new video from said album for the K.FISHA-produced “DILLA BAP,” an ode to the late Slum Village legend that sees the Ohio talent breaking down poverty and violence in the streets:

“I hopped out with sliders and Prada cups, all conversations about us, we finally up, jewels truck old medallions from ’96, old school G-body, inside smell like a bunch of bricks, bunch of young kids holding sticks like some Boy Scouts, the streets ain’t safe, so they runnin’ up in yo’ house, get mowed down, landscaper s**t, they in your front yard, that switch with the light they mind, man, that s**ts off…”

Directed by Bolo, the accompanying clip for “DILLA BAP” shows Stalley riding through the city in a convertible Rolls-Royce. He can also be spotted delivering his rewind-worthy bars as a group of masked individuals stand behind him.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Stalley’s new LP takes inspiration from the golden age film of a similar name, an Oscar-winning drama based on the life of professional boxer Rocky Graziano:

“My new album is inspired by the 1956 film Somebody Up There Likes Me… The music follows similar themes that are in the movie and me knowing throughout my life and career [that] I am loved and protected.”

Back in 2021, Stalley teamed up with Apollo Brown for Blacklight. That full-length effort contained 15 tracks and notable collaborations alongside Omari Hardwick, Joell Ortiz, and Skyzoo. His last solo offering, Gone Baby, Gone, was released in the same year. Press play on both Somebody Up There Loves Me and “DILLA BAP” below.