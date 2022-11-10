Next month, Stalley will unveil his latest body of work, Somebody Up There Loves Me, which will consist of 12 cuts and a single feature from Ania Hoo. Via press release, the Ohio talent revealed that the LP’s title and theme stems from a classic drama based on the life of boxing legend Rocky Graziano:

“My new album is inspired by the 1956 film Somebody Up There Likes Me… the music follows similar themes that are in the movie and me knowing throughout my life and career [that] I am loved and protected.”

Today (Nov. 10), REVOLT is excited to premiere a new visual from the forthcoming effort for “Fresh Linen,” a laid back, airy vibe that’s full of uplifting bars about finding peace and happiness in the midst of today’s chaos:

“Hop out of fresh linens, throw Lennon on repeat, hop in the water, wash my face, and brush my teeth, here comes the sun rising over mountain peaks, today will be great, throw on some fresh SBs, I’m feeling vintage today, drop down in sujud, tuck my troubles away, the world is in trouble they say, we need leaders here, I’m just tryna be of the light and try to lead us there, a beacon of hope…”

Stalley further explained the track to REVOLT: “Cycling through life, cleansing yourself. Washing away from anything and anyone not bringing you positivity and peace.”

Somebody Up There Loves Me will follow 2021’s Blacklight, Stalley‘s joint effort with Apollo Brown. That project boasted 15 songs and additional contributions from Omari Hardwick, Joell Ortiz, and Skyzoo. His last solo offering, Gone Baby, Gone, made landfall in the same year.

Press play on Stalley‘s “Fresh Linen” video below, which shows him running a laundromat full of beautiful women. Somebody Up There Loves Me arrives Dec. 6.