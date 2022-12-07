Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  12.07.2022

Last night (Dec. 6), Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker in the runoff election for the Georgia Senate. “To God be the glory,” the reverend tweeted following his huge win.

This runoff was particularly popular as Warnock was up against a well-known former NFL and University of Georgia star football player. Aside from his controversial stance on abortion rights amid rumors that he paid at least one former girlfriend to terminate her pregnancy, Walker was often in the press for his quirky speeches. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I can’t have Herschel Walker representing my mama,” Warnock tweeted ahead of last night’s results.

Last month, Walker became a trending topic when he used stories about vampires and werewolves to promote his campaign. In a minutes long speech, the former pro-athlete told his supporters that vampires are “cool people,” but they can be easily killed with garlic, so he was no longer interested in being one. He eventually told the audience that Senator Warnock looked like the fictional creature. While recently helping the reverend on the campaign trail, Barack Obama said, “Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia, like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf. This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself — when I was seven. Then I grew up.”

“Great that Warnock won. Sad and scary that it was so close against such an abusive, incompetent, unqualified, intellectually unfit deadbeat like Herschel Walker,” actor Billy Baldwin tweeted. Obama added, “Once again, Georgians have proven that when it comes time to vote, they’ll show up and vote for a leader who will fight for them. Congratulations, @ReverendWarnock!” The Democrat also received praise from former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams and Vice President Kamala Harris.

