Photo: Video screenshot from Jaykae’s “One Man Soldier”
By Jon Powell
  /  12.06.2022

Jaykae is back. Last Thursday (Dec. 1), the Birmingham emcee released his new single, “One Man Soldier,” a Thomas Mellor-produced offering that sees him reminding listeners why he’s still one of the best lyricists in the game:

“Godd**n, you can be a top boy, I’m a top man, trust me, I got weight and it’s not grams, my bredrin had less and he got slammed, had a man stressed, like, ah, godd**n, can’t ever try rewrite God’s plan, she sucked me off, she put it on cam, now it’s out there on her OnlyFans, I’m a one man soldier, I am not gang, I roll on my own, blood, I am not prang, you’re not Goku, you’re more Gok Wan, half Asian, this is not tan, don’t roll wit’ a shank, bruv, we throw hands…”

“One Man Soldier” also comes with a black-and-white visual that shows Jaykae watching an intense boxing match. He can also be spotted walking his dog and delivering his rhymes while a crew of bikers surround him.

It’s been five years since Jaykae released the well-received Where Have You Been?, an eight-song offering with additional features from Murkage Dave, TiGA, YASeeN RosaY, and S-X. Since then, the Invasion Alert alum has remained on the radar with loose cuts like “Heartache,” “On The Way Home” with Aitch, “Chat” with Local, “Froggy 2” with Dapz On The Map, “Shush,” “On Top,” “Novocaine” with Remtrex, “Chop (Henry the 8th),” “1000 Nights” with Jorja Smith, and “Act Your Age,” the last of which served as a diss to Wiley. He could also be heard on notable drops from his peers, including Sir Spyro’s “Hell To The Liars,” Ghetts’ “Mozambique,” slowthai’s “Grow Up,” and Emeli Sandé’s “Look What You’ve Done.” Press play on the Don PROD-directed video for Jaykae’s “One Man Soldier” below.

