Last Friday (Nov. 25), Vybz Kartel unveiled his latest single “God ‘n Gun,” which was released in conjunction with Adidjahiem Records. The hard-hitting cut is full of street-oriented bars from the self-proclaimed World Boss:

“We nuh run into people, we nuh beg friend, we nuh affi guh nuhweh fi come back, boomerang, if a gun and gunshot, Lawd God, mi fulla dem, copper jump ina yuh face like mi ninja Timbaland, mek yuh marrow fly so far dem seh, ‘Look, a superman,’ blood a run outta yuh nose instead of oxygen, Salt Spring, we head steamy like rice, Uncle Ben, yow, a wah do dem?”

“God ‘n Gun” follows a string of high-profile 2022 releases from the long-incarcerated talent, including loose cuts like “Stimulus” with Shawn Storm, “Girl Next Door,” “Tik Tok Summer,” “Likkle Bit So,” “Touch The Sky,” and “Amazing” with Stefflon Don. In September, he released the seven-song EP True Religion in dedication to his fiancée Sidem Öztürk. As confirmed in an Instagram post, Kartel will be liberating another EP, titled The Appellant, this month.

In a recent interview with Dancehall Mag, Kartel’s attorney, Isat Buchanan, revealed that the Jamaican talent received a death threat from a prison employee as he awaits his appeal:

“I just spoke to him and lodged a report with senior officials of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). This is a serious allegation, and I am confident that the DCS will be doing an internal investigation because they take threats of this nature very seriously… The officials have a job to do, inmates have to be housed there, so there has to be some balance in terms of the interactions between inmates and prison officials.”

Press play on Vybz Kartel‘s “God ‘n Gun.” If you missed it, you can also enjoy True Religion below.