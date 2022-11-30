Yesterday (Nov. 29), domestic abuse activist and charity founder Ngozi Fulani attended an event at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness about violence against women. While there, Prince William’s godmother and the late queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey made shocking comments to the esteemed guest.

The event was hosted by Queen Camilla, and Buckingham Palace has since released a statement announcing Hussey has resigned amid the racist accusations. The statement confirmed “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” were made. Before tweeting a transcript of the controversial conversation, Fulani wrote, “Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. Ten mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.” When asked where she was from, Fulani informed Hussey that she’s from Sistah Space, a support group for African and Caribbean heritage women affected by abuse based in Hackney.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Hussey, unsatisfied with that response, asked, “No, what part of Africa are you from?” Fulani informed the Buckingham Palace official that she is from the United Kingdom. The lady-in-waiting continued to press the guest, asking her nationality and where her people came from. “‘My people,’ lady, what is this? I am a British national, my parents came here in the 50s,” Fulani shared. The odd discussion eventually ended with the charity founder feeling offended. Buckingham Palace’s statement from today (Nov. 30) continued, “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.”

Buckingham Palace added, “We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes. In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”