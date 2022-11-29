After surviving the mass shooting that occured at a Virginia Walmart last week, an employee is suing the retailer, citing a previous complaint that was reported regarding the shooter’s behavior.

According to the law firm representing Donya Prioleau, in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday (Nov. 29), she alleges that there was a pattern in her fellow employee’s behavior leading up to the tragedy. “Prioleau, who had worked at the Walmart for more than a year, submitted a written complaint to Walmart about the killer’s behavior more than two months prior to the shooting, and alleges that Walmart acknowledged the complaint but then continued to employ the perpetrator as a shift lead despite having previously disciplined him for his cruel and inappropriate behavior,” said attorneys for Morgan & Morgan in an official statement.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Nov. 22, a store manager identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing shot and killed six employees just as the facility was about to close for the day. According to further details disclosed by authorities, Bing also died from what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place last night in our city. My prayers are with all those affected — the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers,” said Chesapeake Mayor Rick W. West in an official statement following the news. “I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Chesapeake is a tight-knit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other throughout this time. Please keep us in your prayers.”

Now, the law firm representing Prioleau is detailing the incident that left her traumatized. “While Ms. Prioleau narrowly avoided being shot, she allegedly witnessed her colleagues being brutally murdered as she ran out of the room and escaped,” the statement continued. At this time, she is seeking $50 million in damages.