Usher is back home for Thanksgiving, but before he indulged in a warm festive meal, he made sure families in Atlanta would be able to make the most of the holiday too.

On Wednesday (Nov. 23), the singer was joined by his eldest sons, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond, as they helped provide 500 meals to people experiencing homelessness.

Usher partnered with two organizations, HUNGRY and Sunfare, as they passed out meals at the Freedom Village Center. The holiday spread was prepared by J’s Kitchen Culinary Incubator, a business incubator that provides a state-of-the-art kitchen facility to culinary entrepreneurs. It was created by the R&B icon’s mother, Jonnetta Patton.

“Giving back to others, especially in my hometown, is so important to me,” the Grammy-winning artist said in a statement. “Sharing today with my sons, Cinco and Naviyd, felt especially good since this gift of serving over 500 hot meals is helping other families locally be able to enjoy the holiday.”

To date, HUNGRY has donated 1 million meals over the last five years. Usher, Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, and Kevin Hart are among the company’s investors who have helped provide businesses with healthy food solutions. According to officials, Sunfare is a food service company that brings the convenience of healthy eating to your front door.

When he isn’t serving those in need, Usher is hitting the stage for his “My Way” residency in Las Vegas. During a recent appearance on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, the world-renowned artist hinted that he’s in the early stages of forming a media company with industry veteran L.A. Reid.

“We hadn’t been working together for a very long time. To be able to be back in each other’s lives is great,” the Confessions vocalist said. “I feel he has been a viable commodity to so many people in so many industries and so many incredible entities. But now to be able to come together and have ownership in what we’re building for our future is awesome.”

