50 Cent and the Houston Rockets NBA franchise are giving back to the local community ahead of the holiday.

On Tuesday (Nov. 22), they blessed residents with Thanksgiving meals. Turkeys were also given away on a first-come, first-served basis. While supplies were limited to the first 1,000 vehicles, the packages given away included food items donated by the “Power” creator’s G-Unity Foundation as well as Kroger and Spec’s. In addition to that, families also received a ticket voucher to an upcoming Rockets home game. “I just want them to have a great Thanksgiving and enjoy themselves, you know what I’m saying?” said 50 Cent during an interview with KPRC at the event. “I’m actually coming in here fashionably [late]. My kids been here working and putting it together, so I gotta catch up and put in more work so they don’t gotta look at me like I got them out here first.”

Since moving to the Texas city in 2021, 50 Cent has become quite the Houston philanthropist. From donating to the NAACP Toy Drive to participating in Houston’s Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, he has been committed to empowering the community in several ways and this is just the beginning. In fact, his Thanksgiving giveaway is just a minor part of an ongoing partnership that the hip hop mogul’s G-Unity Foundation has with the Rockets and their Clutch City Foundation. “This event was great,” said the “Candy Shop” emcee in an Instagram post that captured details from the event. “Helping Houstonians have a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Check out his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

As previously reported by REVOLT, 50 Cent isn’t the only New York native in the giving spirit this holiday season. Ice Spice and Lil Tjay teamed up to provide more than 150 local Bronx families with Thanksgiving meals.